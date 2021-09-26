Roger Gale, a Conservative lawmaker, told Times Radio that the new visas were a good start, but not enough. “This is not just about lorry drivers,” he said, using the British term for truck driver, “this is also about fruit pickers.” He said Thanet Earth, the largest greenhouse complex in the country, based in his constituency, had to throw away 300,000 pounds’ worth of tomatoes because there was nobody to pick them.