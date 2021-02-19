Lawyers for the GMB trade union, which worked with Uber drivers to bring the case, said “tens of thousands” of drivers could be entitled to £12,000 pounds (nearly $17,000) each in compensation.
In 2016, an employment tribunal in Britain ruled that Uber drivers were “workers” and, as such, entitled to workers’ rights. Uber appealed that ruling, arguing that drivers were “independent, third-party contractors.”
But Britain’s Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal, saying that drivers are “workers” from the moment they log on to the app until they log off.
In the judgment, George Leggatt, one of the court’s seven judges, wrote: “The employment tribunal was, in my view, entitled to conclude that, by logging onto the Uber app in London, a claimant driver came within the definition of a “worker” by entering into a contract with Uber London whereby he undertook to perform driving services for Uber London.”
Mick Rix, a national officer for the GMB trade union, said in a statement, “This has been a grueling four-year legal battle for our members — but it’s ended in a historic win.”
He added: “The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of three previous courts, backing up what GMB has said all along; Uber drivers are workers and entitled to breaks, holiday pay and minimum wage.”
Uber has faced a number of setbacks in countries around the world, including Britain, where it has repeatedly clashed with London’s transport authorities and the city’s traditional black-cab drivers.