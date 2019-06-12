The British government pledged Wednesday to produce net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, becoming the first country in the Group of Seven advanced economies to say it will enact in law a commitment to eliminate its contribution to climate change.

“This country led the world in innovation during the Industrial Revolution, and now we must lead the world to a cleaner, greener form of growth,” said British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Standing by is not an option. Reaching net zero by 2050 is an ambitious target, but it is crucial that we achieve it to ensure we protect our planet for future generations,” she said.

Environmental groups welcomed the announcement but raised concerns about how, exactly, Britain plans to meet these targets.

Major protests in the United Kingdom, including by children skipping school to march through cities, have helped to push the issue of climate change to the top of the political agenda. A campaign group called Extinction Rebellion has also organized several high-profile protests, leading to more than 1,000 arrests. One of its demonstrations included a “die in” at the Natural History Museum, where hundreds of demonstrators lay down in a big hall below a skeleton of a blue whale to raise awareness of predicted mass-extinction events caused by humans.

May is keen to cement a legacy beyond Brexit in her final weeks as prime minister. She resigned as party leader on Friday and will officially step down as head of government once her successor is found, mostly likely in late July.

“It’s clear this is a legacy issue, and it really is a tremendous legacy for her to leave behind,” said Bob Ward, a climate-change expert at the London School of Economics.

Other countries have set similarly ambitious targets, including some Scandanvian countries. But Britain is the first “major economy” to make such pledges, according to the government. France is also looking at putting similar targets on a statutory footing.

Analysts said the legislation could go through within a week or so, since it can be done through an amendment to the Climate Change Act.

Greenpeace UK said it was a “big moment” in the fight against climate change, but the group also raised concerns over loopholes that could mean Britain would achieve its goal partly through international carbon credits, which Greenpeace argued could shift the burden to developing nations.

Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, said in a statement: “As the birthplace of the industrial revolution, it is right that the UK is the world's first major economy to commit to completely end its contribution to climate change, but trying to shift the burden to developing nations through International Carbon Credits undermines that commitment. This type of offsetting has a history of failure and is not, according the government’s climate advisors, cost efficient.”

The decision “fires the starting gun for a fundamental transformation of our economy,” Parr said. “The government must immediately upgrade our electricity, construction, heating, agriculture and transport systems. They must cancel the Heathrow 3rd runway and road-building plans, and invest public money and provide significant policy support to protect communities, workers and the planet.”

Several of the politicians seeking to replace May as prime minister have come out with strong positions on tackling climate change. Boris Johnson, the current favorite, has written several newspaper articles in support of the environment.

Ward, the professor, said none of the candidates hoping to be the next British prime minister are likely to speak out against the target, not least because it’s seen as an important issue for younger voters.

“You won't see any of the Tory leadership hopefuls speaking out against this,” he said. “That creates a sense of political stability, at least. It's not about whether we should get to the 2050 target, it will be a discussion about the best way of doing it.”

