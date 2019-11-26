Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks a stronger mandate to finally push through Brexit. Corbyn has proposed sweeping overhauls of the economy, but his party also has been hit by claims of anti-Seminism because of strong statements on Palestinian rights.

Mirvis took direct aim at Labour, calling Corbyn unfit for leadership and questioning the place of Jewish life in Britain under a Labour government.

“It is a failure of culture. It is a failure of leadership. A new poison — sanctioned from the top — has taken root in the Labour Party,” wrote Mirvis, of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.

Despite the clear anti-Labour views, Mirvis suggested he did not want to inject himself into the campaign.

“It is not my place to tell any person how they should vote,” he wrote. “I regret being in this situation at all. I simply pose the question: What will the result of this election say about the moral compass of our country?”

“Be in no doubt,” he added, “the very soul of our nation is at stake.”

Labour has denied the claims of anti-Semitism

A Labour party spokesman told the Guardian that Corbyn was a “lifelong campaigner against anti-Semitism and has made absolutely clear it has no place in our party and society and that no one who engages in it does so in his name.”

Generations of Jews in Britain have searched for their “political home.”

Initially, in the post-World War II year, Jews voted heavily for Labour; then swung behind the Conservatives during Margaret Thatcher’s leadership in the 1980s; then back to Labour under Tony Blair; and now running away from Corbyn’s party.

They comprise a small religious minority in Britain — about 300,000 in country with a population of 66 million — but they live in the big multicultural cities, especially London, and have played a large role in civic life.

