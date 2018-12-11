British Prime Minister Theresa May embarked Tuesday on a whirlwind tour of European capitals to try to win concessions on her deal to pull Britain from the European Union, a day after the plan’s unpopularity forced her to cancel a key parliamentary vote.

But the issue that has made the Brexit deal politically toxic at home is nonnegotiable on the European side, and it was unclear whether May could do anything to alter her own political math as she bounced from The Hague to Berlin to Brussels.

Leaders in those capitals offered kind words and said they would do everything they could to help her sell the deal to her own public, but they refused to back down from an ironclad backup plan to ensure there will never be a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday. “Ireland will never be left alone.”

Declaring himself “astonished” at May’s inability to master her domestic politics, he said that Europeans could give “further clarifications and further interpretations” to help the ease the British debate — diplomatic shorthand for declarations that could have a symbolic impact but ultimately will not be binding.

In Brussels, European leaders said one after another said they could imagine no change in the fundamentals of the deal.

“We have done a lot to help the U.K. in its withdrawal agreement,” said French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau. “It is the only possible agreement. And we have done a lot of concessions to reach it.”

She said that France had begun to brace for Britain’s leaving the European Union without any deal at all, a situation that could ground planes, halt traffic and lead to shortages of food and medicine in Britain. France will “take all necessary measures” to prepare for a crisis, she said.

[Will Brexit be stopped? Is May’s deal doomed? Britain’s crisis explained.]

German leaders had similarly no-nonsense warnings. Asked whether the European Union could do anything to help May, German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said “it’s always good to talk to each other.”

But on Tuesday, leaders instead appeared to be talking past each other. Roth’s British counterpart, Martin Callanan, said that May wanted “additional, legal reassurances that the U.K. cannot be permanently trapped in the Irish backstop,” using the term for the backup plan that would keep an open border on the island of Ireland. “That’s been the issue all along, and that’s the issue at the heart of the concerns expressed by many members of parliament.”

As she traveled across Europe, May received friendly receptions even if leaders offered nothing to alter Britain’s political calculus. The polite discussions contrasted with her appearance in Britain's House of Commons on Monday. When May announced that she was delaying the vote on her Brexit deal, that she had "listened very carefully to what's been said in this chamber and out of it," she was laughed at and then jeered.

May decided she had little choice but to put off the vote after it became clear she could face more than 100 defections from her own Tory party on the plan. E.U. leaders will gather Thursday in Brussels for a previously-scheduled meeting, but they have said they can only offer politically-symbolic reassurances to angst-ridden British lawmakers, not substantive changes to the deal.

British lawmakers, who also foresee little progress in E.U. talks, decried May’s decision to postpone the vote. A Downing Street spokesman said Tuesday that a vote would be held “before January 21” — which leaves flexibility ahead of Britain’s March 29 exit date.

In London, the ticking clock has angered both those who want to leave the trading bloc and those who wish to remain.



“We cannot afford to waste the next six weeks in talks going nowhere,” Conservative Party lawmaker Damian Collins said.

Some analysts say that May is so seriously wounded that she may not be able to clutch to office much longer — a dynamic that could make it even harder to win concessions from Brussels.

“She’s completely lost the authority of the Commons. You can’t go on like that,” said Jonathan Tonge, a politics professor at the University of Liver­pool.

“Unless she can produce some Brussels rabbit out of the hat,” he said, it’s hard to “see where she can go from here politically.”

In dispute is a plan that would go into effect if Britain and the European Union fail to find a better deal during a transition period set to last until the end of 2020. Ireland, which is remaining part of the European Union, wants to ensure that its border with departing Northern Ireland stays open to prevent a recurrence of the violence that plagued the two sides for decades.

London, in turn, refuses to countenance any plan that would split apart Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom — thus forcing the whole country to remain inside the E.U. customs union, with little freedom to negotiate independent trade deals.

The tensions were apparent in London, where a shouting protester was subdued with a stun gun at the gates of Parliament, according to British press reports. And in Berlin, when May arrived for lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the British leader got stuck in the back of her armored Mercedes as aides struggled to unlock the door. It was unclear whether the child safety lock was the cause.

The incident led some British commentators to recall the warning from British Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who campaigned for Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum by warning that “if we vote to stay we’re not settling for a secure status quo. We’re voting to be hostages locked in the back of the car and driven headlong towards deeper E.U. integration.”

Booth reported from London. Karla Adam in London and Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.

Read more

Will Brexit be stopped? Is May’s deal doomed? Britain’s crisis, explained.

Here are some of the doomsday scenarios of a no-deal Brexit

Theresa May delays parliamentary vote on Brexit deal

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news