He added: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”
The statement struck a different tone than Andrew’s widely panned interview with the BBC on Saturday, when he defended his friendship with Epstein and didn’t show sympathy for the victims.
Andrew’s ties to Epstein have dominated news in Britain for days — even amid a pivotal election campaign.
KPMG, Standard Chartered, Aon, the University of Huddersfield and Outward Bound were among the organizations that suggested they were distancing themselves from the prince, or reviewing their relationship with him.
On Tuesday, the “supporters” page on the prince’s flagship initiative brought up “page not found.”
Andrew’s ties with Epstein already cost him one job years ago. Andrew quit as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom in 2011, after a photo of him strolling with Epstein in Central Park caused a media furor and raised questions about his judgment.
Organizations distance themselves from Prince Andrew after interview defending relationship with Jeffrey Epstein