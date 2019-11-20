LONDON — Britain’s Prince Andrew announced Wednesday that he is stepping back from public duties following controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who committed suicide in August.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

He added: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

AD
AD

The statement struck a different tone than Andrew’s widely panned interview with the BBC on Saturday, when he defended his friendship with Epstein and didn’t show sympathy for the victims.

Andrew’s ties to Epstein have dominated news in Britain for days — even amid a pivotal election campaign.

KPMG, Standard Chartered, Aon, the University of Huddersfield and Outward Bound were among the organizations that suggested they were distancing themselves from the prince, or reviewing their relationship with him.

On Tuesday, the “supporters” page on the prince’s flagship initiative brought up “page not found.”

Andrew’s ties with Epstein already cost him one job years ago. Andrew quit as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom in 2011, after a photo of him strolling with Epstein in Central Park caused a media furor and raised questions about his judgment.

AD
AD