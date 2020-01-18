They will also give up their salaries they received to perform as senior working royals.

The loss of top titles — the “HRH” that makes one a “royal highness” was expected. They will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

AD

In a statement, the queen said, “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

AD

Elizabeth II continued: “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The queen reached out Meghan, thanking the couple for “all their dedicated work,” and adding, “I am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

In a second statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

AD

This new arrangement means “they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

The changes will go into effect in spring this year, the palace said.

AD