

Anti-Brexit supporters gather in the rain outside the Supreme Court in London, Sept. 24, 2019. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Britain’s Supreme Court is set to rule on Tuesday morning on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, which could mean a return of the legislative body as the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union approaches.

The ruling follows a three-day court hearing last week at the highest court, which was hastily convened to weigh contrasting judgments from English and Scottish courts on Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament until mid-October.

The high profile legal case concerns Johnson’s decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament from Sept. 10 to Oct. 14, which the prime minister said was needed to introduce his “exciting” new legislative agenda. The queen agreed with the advice of her prime minister, as is customary.

Johnson’s critics say that the break — the longest since 1945 — was an attempt to thwart lawmakers’ ability to scrutinize the government’s Brexit plans ahead of Britain’s scheduled departure from the bloc on Oct. 31.

[PM vs. PM: John Major argues against Boris Johnson in U.K. Supreme Court case]

Johnson, who is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, told the Daily Telegraph on Monday that he would not resign if the court ruled against him, insisting that he was correct to suspend Parliament so the government could focus on its domestic agenda. “It is absolutely absurd to be totally fixated on Brexit,” he said.

Johnson also broke into French at one point, saying that people should give him a break.

“Donnez-moi un break, is my message to those who say there will be no Parliamentary scrutiny. It is absolute nonsense,” he said.

Last week, 11 justices on Britain’s Supreme Court listened to appeals from two cases with contrasting judgments. A Scottish court found that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful “because it had the purpose of stymying Parliament” ahead of Brexit. An English court dismissed a similar case saying that it was political and not a matter for the courts.

In court last week, lawyers for the government argued that the case was not one for the courts, while lawyers for the claimants posited that the executive should not have unfettered power.

In one of the more surreal moments, a former Conservative prime minister criticized the current Conservative prime minister about his motives for suspending Parliament. In a written submission, John Major, a pro-European who was prime minister from 1990-1997, accused Johnson of being motivated by “political interest.”

The case is unusual on many fronts, not least because it’s testing the limits of Britain’s largely uncodified constitution. It’s normal for a prime minister to suspend Parliament, but the break is usually measured in days, not weeks.



People protest outside the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament, in London, Britain Sept. 17, 2019. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

“The truth of Brexit is that it’s exposing questions to the courts that they’ve never been exposed to before,” said Joelle Grogan, a senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University. “We’re now asking them basic questions: What is Parliament? What is government? What is the separation between the two … and when there is a clash of law and politics, who gets to make the big decisions?”

She said that the courts were “navigating strange constitutional waters, with no map.”

[David Cameron says queen agreed to intervene in British politics]

Grogan said that one of the remarkable aspects of the case has been the speed with which it was pulled together. Cases that come before the Supreme Court often take years to weave through the lower courts before they arrive at the highest court in the land, she said. Johnson only announced he was suspending Parliament at the end of August.

If the Supreme Court on Tuesday rules against the British prime minister, analysts said it’s unclear what will happen next. Will the court leave it to Parliament or the executive to decide? Or could they issue a mandatory order recalling Parliament?



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with military personnel near Salisbury, England, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Ben Stansall/AP)

The majority of lawmakers in Parliament are against leaving the E.U. without a deal, which the government’s own analysis says could impact the supply of medicines and some fresh foods. A cross-party rebel alliance has passed a law that would mandate Johnson to seek a three-month delay if no deal is struck by Oct. 19. Johnson says that Britain is leaving the bloc on Oct. 31 “do or die.”

In court last week, the government’s lawyers said that they would abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling, but they didn’t rule out suspending Parliament for a second time.

In her summary comments last week, Brenda Hale, the president of the Supreme Court, told the courtroom: “None of this is easy.”

Read more

The ‘rebel alliance’ teamed up to thwart Boris Johnson’s plans. Can it stay united to steer Brexit?

He defied Boris Johnson. Now the prime minister’s party is gunning for his seat, with Brexit on the line.

U.K. Supreme Court weighs whether Boris Johnson broke the law in suspending Parliament

Boris Johnson booed by protesters, berated by prime minister in Luxembourg

Former British prime minister Cameron says Boris Johnson acted ‘appallingly,’ misled voters on Brexit

Boris Johnson has four options to escape his Brexit mess. One of them is to go to jail.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news