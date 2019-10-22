By Associated Press October 22, 2019 at 2:20 PM EDTLONDON — British lawmakers back PM Johnson’s Brexit bill in principle, but he still must win final approval before Oct 31.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy