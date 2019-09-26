A raw, noxious session of Parliament, that left lawmakers expressing fears for their safety amid death threats has intensified Britain’s national rancor over Brexit, while drawing from Prime Minister Boris Johnson a dismissive “humbug.”

Johnson was rebuked by lawmakers on all sides for his language in a bombastic performance in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, when the prime minister used terms such as “betray” and “surrender” to describe opponents blocking his path for exiting the European Union.

Long-serving members, veteran journalists and British historians said they had never seen a more toxic session of Parliament than the one that unfolded after Johnson’s return to the House of Commons, just a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the new prime minister’s suspension of Parliament had been “unlawful.”

After cutting short a trip to New York, where he attended the U.N. General Assembly and met with President Trump, the prime minister delivered a statement to the House in which he apparently tried to goad opposition lawmakers into granting him an early election. Johnson called them “cowards.” His opponents called him “unfit to serve” and shouted for his resignation.

But it wasn’t just the jeering and sneering and clapping that prompted many observers to say it was one of the most extraordinary parliamentary sessions ever witnessed. It was Johnson’s choice of words.

Several women lawmakers stood up in Parliament and pleaded with Johnson to moderate his language. Some pointed out the death threats they have received.

Opening Parliament on Thursday, Speaker John Bercow said that the atmosphere on Wednesday was “toxic” and “worse than any I have known in my 22 years in the House.”

Bercow urged lawmakers to “treat each other as opponents, not as enemies.”

Johnson used words such as “surrender,” “betray” and “sabotage” during the debate.

He drew particular fury over his remarks about Jo Cox, a Labour lawmaker and Brexit opponent who was murdered just days before a June 2016 referendum on leaving the E.U. by a far-right domestic terrorist who yelled “Britain first!” while attacking her.

Brendan Cox, her widower, said there was coarseness on both sides of the debate. There was a vicious cycle, he told the BBC on Thursday, “where language gets more extreme, response gets more extreme. . . . The reason it matters is because it has real-world consequences.”

Cox said, “I was genuinely shocked by the willingness to descend to vitriol, because I think it does long-lasting harm. To have this debate descend into this bear pit of polarization, I think it’s dangerous for our country.”

Nicholas Soames, an independent lawmaker and grandson of Johnson’s idol, Winston Churchill, told broadcasters that Johnson was stoking further divisions in a country already deeply divided over Brexit.

“I believe the job of the prime minister, even under very difficult circumstances, is to try and bring the country together, and what the prime minister did yesterday was to drive it further apart.”

Johnson, a former newspaper columnist, has a flair for populist language, which has landed him in hot water before. During his first Prime Minister’s Questions earlier this month, Johnson was asked to apologize for his previous comments that compared Muslim women in Britain who wear a niqab to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers.”

Analysts say that Johnson knows exactly what he is doing. His strategy, they say, is to set up a “people versus Parliament” election, where the Latin-quoting, Eton- and Oxford-educated Johnson would run against his fellow elites who stand opposed to “the will of the people.”

The opposition parties don’t want an election before Oct. 31, the day Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union. But many think that an election could follow soon after.

Johnson says he seeks to cut a deal to leave the E.U. in orderly fashion. But his abrasive style seems almost designed to alienate lawmakers whose support he will need if he hopes to pass a withdrawal deal through the House of Commons.

During Wednesday’s scorching debate, Johnson did not use the term “Benn Act,” like others did, to describe the legislation that will require him to seek a three-month extension to Brexit, if he has not struck a deal with the E.U. by Oct. 19. Instead, he called it the “Surrender Act,” “Humiliation Act” and “Capitulation Act.”

Tracy Brabin, the Labour politician who represents the seat that Cox had held, said that using those phrases suggested that those who disagree with Johnson are traitors, not patriots. Brabin pleaded, “Please, please, will he going forward moderate his language so we will all feel secure when we are going about our jobs.”

Responding to Brabin, Johnson referred to the “Capitulation Act” and the “Surrender Act” and then said that the best way to honor the memory of Cox would be to “get Brexit done.”

In another exchange, Labour lawmaker Paula Sherriff said, “We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language for legislation that we do not like.”

Gesturing toward a plaque on the wall honoring Cox, she said: “We stand here, Mr. Speaker, under the shield of our departed friend, with many of us in this place subject to death threats and abuse every single day. And let me tell the prime minister that they often quote his words ‘Surrender Act, betrayal, traitor,’ and I for one am sick of it. We must moderate our language, and it has to come from the prime minister first.”

Johnson responded that he had “never heard such humbug in all my life.”

Nicky Morgan, who serves in Johnson’s cabinet, tweeted: “I know the PM is aware of & sympathetic about the threats far too many of us have received because I shared with him recently the threats I am getting. But at a time of strong feelings we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching us.”

Amber Rudd, who served in Johnson’s government until resigning recently, said she thought Johnson’s language in Parliament was “dishonest and dangerous.”

“I was in the tea room today, and lots of MPs were exchanging information about how they have seen the ramping up of threats against them,” Rudd told ITV.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, tweeted that “there’s a gaping moral vacuum where the office of Prime Minister used to be.” She added, “I didn’t know Jo Cox but I’m certain this man is not fit to speak her name.”

During the feverish debate on Wednesday, Bercow, the speaker, said he was aware that politicians from all parties have been threatened. “I would simply appeal to responsible colleagues in all parts of the House to weigh their words,” he said.

Johnson told the Commons on Wednesday that he knew there was a “lot of anxiety about language.” He offered a remedy: “Let’s make sure the very word Brexit is never heard in 2020. Wouldn’t that be a fantastic thing?”

