British Prime Minister Theresa May jetted Tuesday to Berlin and Paris to plea for extra time to untangle her nation’s divorce from the European Union, three days before it is due to be booted from the bloc without a backup plan.

May was scheduled to butter up German Chancellor Angela Merkel around lunchtime in Germany, then speed onward to a stern sit-down with French President Emmanuel Macron in France. She hopes to soothe them into leniency a day before all 28 E.U. leaders gather in Brussels on Wednesday to decide Britain’s fate.

So far, Merkel has been the softy and Macron the hard-liner toward Britain’s reprieve request, as British lawmakers continue to talk themselves in circles about how to extricate themselves from the European Union. Macron presided over a compromise last month that gave Britain until April 12 to deliver a clear plan for the divorce, a breakthrough that now appears vanishingly unlikely. May wants more time anyway.

An extension is “neither agreed nor automatic,” French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin told reporters on her way into a meeting of ministers on Tuesday. “It is extremely important that this request is accompanied by a credible political plan that explains what will happen during this requested extension.”

German policymakers have been more charitable toward Britain, saying that no one wants the chaos of a British departure from the union if there is no safety net in place. But they too have asked for more details ahead of Wednesday’s crisis meetings, which will start in the evening and will probably drag into the wee hours as leaders duke out the details.

The situation is “very, very frustrating,” German Europe Minister Michael Roth said Tuesday. But, he added, “we don’t want an uncontrolled Brexit.”

[Brexit: Britain preps for E.U. elections, three years after voting to leave the E.U.]

In Brussels, few policymakers expect Britain to be dumped out of the European Union on Friday, even if Macron appears to be trying to preserve the mystery. Germany doesn’t want it, and they have a big economy to protect. Ireland doesn’t want it, and they fear that Brexit done the wrong way could spark a new sectarian conflict with Northern Ireland. And if the European Union is good at anything, it is putting off tough decisions until another day.

But leaders will need to find a way to keep up pressure on fractious British politicians to come to a compromise. May has started talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn — a major step in Britain’s famously compromise-averse political system, but one that holds no guarantees of success. May also agreed to hold elections for European Parliament, a step that was a condition for unlocking extra time inside the European Union.

E.U. leaders also fear that if Britain sits around inside the European Union too long, it could start spoiling key decisions as a way to gain leverage in the Brexit discussions. May has asked for an extension until June 30, a step some E.U. policymakers think makes sense. Others favor a later departure date to avoid the specter of no-deal chaos and to give British leaders even more time to talk.

E.U. leaders want May “to describe the way forward, the timeline, a road map for the E.U. to take a good decision,” said chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at a news conference on Tuesday. An extension “must be proportionate to the objective. It must serve an objective.”

Quentin Ariès contributed to this report.

Read more

Theresa May’s party is in a rage that she’s negotiating with the opposition

Brexit: Parliament rejects soft Brexit, second referendum

Perspective: Brexit has turned British politics into a zombie horror movie

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news