Senior figures in Boris Johnson’s government on Thursday rejected claims that the prime minister was trying to steamroll through Brexit by suspending Parliament ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Jacob Rees Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, dismissed what he called the “candyfloss of outrage” over the temporary shuttering of the legislature. “I don’t think there is any attempt to railroad,” Mogg told the BBC on Thursday, insisting that Johnson simply wanted to get on with his domestic agenda.

Johnson sparked a torrent of criticism following his decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend — or prorogue — Parliament for five weeks, dramatically shortening the time lawmakers have to try and block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has said that Britain will leave the E.U. by Oct. 31 with or without a deal. The majority of lawmakers in the House of Commons are opposed to leaving the bloc without an exit plan, which many analysts say could cause major economic turmoil, including food and medicine shortages.

Protesters on Wednesday evening gathered in cities up and down the country, including in London, Edinburgh and Manchester. Outside of the Parliament, demonstrators chanted “stop the coup!” A petition calling for the government to stop the suspension quickly surged past 1 million signatures.

On Thursday, David Lidington, the effective deputy prime minister in the previous administration of Theresa May, said that the suspension was “not a good way to do democracy” and “sets a very bad precedent for future governments.” He told the BBC that if the opposition Labour Party had done something similar “some of my Tory colleagues who are cheering at the moment would be turning purple with rage.”

Johnson’s government insists that they aren’t doing anything unusual and it is normal for a new prime minister to suspend Parliament ahead of the queen’s speech presenting the country’s legislative agenda.

It generally does happen every year, but the length of the suspension — the longest since 1945 — and the timing have drawn widespread criticism.

John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, has called it a “constitutional outrage.”

Parliament will effectively be suspended from no later than Sept. 12 to Oct. 14, meaning opponents who want to stop a no-deal Brexit by either passing new legislation or calling a vote of no-confidence now have much less time to act.

Others are seeking legal advice about challenging Johnson’s decisions through the courts, including the former Conservative prime minister John Major. Gina Miller, the businesswoman who in 2017 won a high profile legal challenge over how the British government could start the Brexit process, has also said she will try and block prorogation through the courts.

Meanwhile, Ruth Davidson, the charismatic leader of the Scottish Conservatives, was set to resign on Thursday after eight years on the job, according to British media reports.

Some have accused Johnson of dragging the queen into the crisis by asking her to prorogue Parliament at this momentous time in the nation’s history.

Mogg, who met with queen on Wednesday in Scotland where she is on holiday, to request the suspension, said that the queen “can’t pick and choose the advice she takes.” He said that a statement is read out in front of her and she simply says “approved.”

