LONDON — A man who drove his car into several people outside Britain’s Parliament in a bid “to kill as many people as possible” has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder.

During a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, Judge Maura McGowan said Salih Khater must serve a minimum of 15 years for the August 2018 crime that injured three people.

Khater was convicted in July of driving his car into people outside Parliament before it collided with a security barrier guarded by police.

The judge said the 30-year-old Khater’s “undoubted intention was to kill as many people as possible and by doing so spread fear and terror.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.