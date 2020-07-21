The 50-page document prepared by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, found that government ministers “had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in U.K. democratic processes.”

The report concluded that Russia sees Britain as one of its “top targets” because of its close relationship with the United States, but that the government mostly looked the other way.

The committee concluded that London was lax in investigating possible Russian interference, compared to Washington.

“This situation is in stark contrast to the U.S. handling of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, where an intelligence community assessment was produced within two months of the vote, with an unclassified summary being made public,” the report said.

The highly anticipated report, however, did not provide any striking evidence of Russian interference. Instead, it found that the British government didn’t really seem to take the issue that seriously.

“The report reveals that no one in government knew if Russia interfered in or sought to influence the [Brexit] referendum because they did not want to know,” said Stewart Hosie, a member of the intelligence committee and lawmaker from the Scottish National Party.

He said, the government “actively avoided looking for evidence that Russia interfered.”

Much of the detail gathered by the committee was redacted and not published for the public purview.

Committee members could not say whether Russian intelligence services and their troll farms and hackers had successfully interfered in the Brexit vote because no effort was made by the government to find out.

“Even if the conclusion of any such assessment were that there was minimal interference, this would nonetheless represent a helpful reassurance to the public that the U.K.’s democratic processes had remained relatively safe,” the report stated.

The parliamentary report was finished over a year ago, but the Johnson government said it was held back because of the December 2019 general election. The long delay has given rise to conspiracy theories and accusations of a coverup.

Hillary Clinton, the former presidential candidate, told the BBC last year that the publication delay was “shameful.” She added that in Washington, there was “no doubt of the role that Russia played in our 2016 election and is continuing to play.”

The parliamentary report, which contains evidence given from British spy agencies, has drawn comparisons to the investigation and report from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The parliamentary committee finalized its report in March 2019 before it was sent to Downing Street for vetting.

The government has pointed the finger at Russian interference more recently.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also told a parliamentary intelligence committee that “Russian actors” sought to interfere in the country’s 2019 general election by acquiring unpublished documents used in trade talks between the U.S. and Britain, and then leaking the material via social media.

“Sensitive government documents relating to the U.K.-U.S. Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 General Election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit,” Raab said in a written statement to Parliament.

The foreign secretary added, “it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents.”

Moscow last week called Raab’s charges of election interference “unfounded.”

“The British administration is making the same anti-Russian mistake again and thus not only further undermining bilateral relations with Moscow, but also its own authority,” Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma’s foreign affairs committee, told reporters Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

“Raab is using the phrase ‘highly likely’ again,” Slutsky said. “That is, a criminal case is again being initiated on the basis of ‘highly likely,’ in the absence of specific evidence, which the head of the Foreign Office admits. What happened to the presumption of innocence? Where is the evidence?”

Also last week, Britain, America and Canada accused Russian cyberspies of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine related research.

James Nixey, director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a London-based think thank, questioned what would change as a result of the report.

He cited the Skripal incident as an example of what he said was typical of the dynamics between Britain and Russia. In 2018, the former Russian spy and double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the English city of Salisbury. Britain accused Russia of attempting to assassinate Skripal. Russia denied it.

“Nobody seems willing to break that cycle of transgression, accusation, denial. We just go around and around,” said Nixey.

“Russia likes to keep itself in the news cycle and relevant, even if it’s sort of morally ambiguous, it doesn’t want to be ignored. It produces some form of bad news story, and Russia becomes significant once more. Brits for their part don’t have the political backbone to make substantive response that imposes costs on Russia,” he said.

He described the relations between the two countries, which have been frosty for decades, as “abysmal.”