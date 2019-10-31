By the BBC’s count, Bercow ordered “order” nearly 14,000 times.

In London parks, children today run around shouting at their obstreperous nursery mates, who’ve maybe had a juice box too many and are monopolizing the swing set, “orrrder!”

Labour lawmaker Valerie Vaz celebrated at Bercow’s goodbye the elasticity and endurance of the speaker’s bladder, for its ability to sustain hours of debate.

Vaz added that “‘order, order,’ is now used by parents around the country as the new Naughty Step,” replacing a discipline technique popularized by the Super Nanny television show.

The speaker’s orotund oratory, his mannered put-downs, his mock pretentiousness, his pompous, practiced, often hilarious jawing will be no more.

A global audience came to know him well — via the once obscure Parliament TV, which the speaker helped turn into a must-see live feed.

Gone, gone will be Bercow’s copyrightable admonitions to the nattering lawmakers to desist from their “chuntering from a sedentary position.”

No more will we hear Bercow’s advice that the right honorable gentleman from wherever “take a soothing medicament” and calm down.

Among Bercow’s classics: “It’s always a pleasure to oblige the Honorable Gentleman because his naughtiness is mitigated by his charm.”

And chastising a run-on lawmaker for “her global tour, and potentially her intergalactic tour, in pursuit of evidence that she wishes to adduce on the matter of the appropriate age at which people should vote….”

Bercow reintroduced to popular British lexicon the word “beetled,” to make one's way hurriedly, as in say it, sort it, and move on.

And no one could roll out the multiple syllables of “mellifluous” as Bercow could.

“I think the words chunter, medicament, dilate, animadvert, and, perhaps my favorite, saucerations have been populiarzed under your speakership and I imagine now are in common parlance in pubs and clubs across England,” said Tory grandee and leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, at Bercow’s final session.

In the centuries-long history of speakers, Bercow was a standout, and not just for his speaking style or his florid ties — which one wag at a Westminster pub compared to a pasta sauce gone wrong — but for his zealous backing of the “little fella,” the backbencher in the House of Commons, who got to have his say.

Johnson, in his farewell this week, said Bercow had “done more than anyone since Stephen Hawking to stretch time in this particular session,” a backhanded compliment to how the speaker changed the pace of debate in the House of Commons.

The prime minister said, “You have sat up there in your high chair, not just as an umpire, ruthlessly adjudicating on the finer points of parliamentary procedure, with your trademark Tony Montana scowl. Not just as a commentator offering your own opinions on the rallies you are watching, sometimes acerbic and sometimes kindly, but above all as a player in your own right.”

Many Tories loathe Bercow, for their sense that he turned on his own party as speaker, and manipulated Brexit debate in favor of those who wanted to remain.

After he allowed a vote on a controversial amendment, Brexit-backing papers let it be known how they felt via their front pages: the Daily Mail called him an “egotistical preening popinjay;” the Sun went with “Speaker of the Devil;” the Express said “You’re so out of order!”

With a nod to Bercow’s alleged vanity, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn began on Wednesday, “I hope you will indulge me for one moment while I say a word about you — I’m sure you will.”

“You’ve done so much to reform this House of Commons and our democracy is the stronger for the way that you’ve done it,” Corbyn said.

Corbyn said Bercow transformed Parliament from “a gentlemen’s club” into “a genuine democratic institution.”

We London-based Washington Post correspondents won an hour with Bercow at his reception room in the Palace of Westminster a few months back.

We worried that one dumb question from us lobbed his way would be met with an overhead smash.

Bercow being a fanatic tennis player.

Instead, Bercow quickly settled in for an hour of smart talk — about his love for language and Parliament.

He claimed he did not practice put-downs in front of the mirror, as we suggested, and denied accusations that he has been biased in Brexit decisions.

The high-ceilinged room was lined portraits of past speakers, and Bercow’s stood out, in part, because he is pictured wearing a simple black robe. When he became speaker, he abandoned the tradition dress, including tights, that some of his predecessors wore.

His portrait also has a coat of arms with the phrase “We are equal,” in English not Latin, bracketed by rainbow colors — Bercow was in favor of gay rights long before it became fashionable in the Conservative Party.

Brexit-backing lawmakers have questioned what they perceive to be as Bercow’s pro-E.U. bias. In Parliament, he was once asked about driving in a car bearing an anti-Brexit sticker.

“That sticker on the subject of Brexit happens to be affixed to, or in the windscreen of, my wife's car,” he replied. “And I’m sure the honorable gentleman wouldn’t suggest for one moment, that a wife is somehow the property or chattel of her husband.”

Bercow told The Post that his “biggest single change” in Parliament was the “renaissance of urgent questions,” which he said had been a “popular and effective change and I have done it for the best reasons.”

That change helped to empower the little guy. Backbench lawmakers were given more space to ask sometimes awkward questions of the executive.

Under Bercow’s tenure, ministerial statements were allowed to run long. “So if there are 50 questioners, 50 people standing, then I'll call all 50. If that means exchanges run rather long, so be it,” he said.

He also pointed out that when he began in 2009, Parliament had a shooting gallery but no nursery.

“It’s a much healthier state of affairs to have a nursery but no pistol shooting gallery,” he said.

Bercow’s successor will be chosen on Monday by all 650 lawmakers who cast ballots in secret.

Lawmakers will have to decide if they want a more interventionist speaker like Bercow or if they want someone who is less, well, Bercow.

When the new speaker is chosen, he or she will be “dragged” to the speaker’s seat. By tradition, the speaker is supposed to show some hesitation in accepting the role. According to Parliament’s website, in previous times — hopefully a long, long time ago — if the British monarch didn’t like what the speaker was saying, then “the early death of the Speaker could follow.”