Police officers stand at the end of a tram platform following a stabbing at Victoria Station in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 1, 2019. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Police in the northern British city of Manchester said Tuesday that a stabbing attack at the train station overnight is being treated as terrorism.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters that two people were seriously injured by the attacker while a police officer that was stabbed while subduing him has already been released from the hospital.

He also commended the four officers that stopped the attack in Manchester’s Victoria station.

Manchester was the scene of a devastating suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 that killed 22 people

British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted that her “thoughts are with those who were injured in the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester last night” and she thanked emergency services for their “courageous response.”

