LONDON — A British zoo says a fire has broken out at one of its enclosures and that visitors are being evacuated.

Chester Zoo has tweeted Saturday that its teams are working to move all animals away from the blaze, which firefighters are working to extinguish.

Images of the zoo on the BBC showed thick black smoke and flames shooting out from a structure with a rounded roof.

