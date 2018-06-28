ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s police say they have arrested a British citizen suspected of killing a fellow Briton at an Adriatic island known for beach parties and summer festivals.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic says the 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at the airport in the coastal town of Split while attempting to leave Croatia.

Bozinovic adds that the investigation into Wednesday’s incident at the Zrce beach, on Pag island, is ongoing to determine all the facts and if anyone else was involved.

Two people were injured in the fight between groups of tourists that resulted in the death of the 26-year-old Briton, who was not named.

The Zrce beach is known as the Croatian Ibiza for its beach clubs and partying during the holiday season.

