Belgian cases increased again over the week ending Oct. 3, spiking 57% compared to the previous week. The daily average over that period went from 1,570 to 2,466 new infections a day.
Belgium has had a large number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths — over 10,000 — for its population of only 11.6 million people.
