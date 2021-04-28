Bulgaria’s announcement followed claims by Czech authorities last week that they suspect two agents from unit 29155 in Russia’s GRU intelligence agency were linked to blasts at an arms warehouse in the Czech Republic in 2014.
The agents they named were the same suspects as those British authorities linked to the 2018 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018 in Salisbury, England.
Both Czech and Bulgarian authorities have linked consignments of arms in the targeted warehouses to the Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, who survived a 2015 poisoning. Two other Bulgarians, including Gebrev’s son, were sickened.
“From the evidence thus gathered so far, it can be concluded with a high degree of reliability that the purpose of the actions of the Russian citizens was to cut off the supply of special products to Georgia and Ukraine,” the Bulgarian prosecutor said in a statement.
In Ukraine, government forces have been battling pro-Moscow separatists since 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. In Georgia, the breakaway region South Ossetia is backed by Russia.
In Moscow, the head of the Russian State Duma foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, denied any Russian role in the explosions of Bulgarian weapons depots or production facilities.
“Again unsubstantiated, again based on speculation, and again without real evidence,” Slutsky said.
In interviews, Gebrev has said that he only sold small amounts of arms to Ukraine.
The investigative outlet Bellingcat tracked the same agents named by Czech authorities to Bulgaria during the time Gebrev was poisoned. Bulgarian authorities had initially charged three Russian agents for the poisoning, before suspending its probe last year.
The first suspicious explosion in Bulgaria took place at a warehouse in the village Lovnidol in 2011, according to prosecutors, who said the warehouse belonged to Gebrev’s arms company, EMCO.
“A significant amount of ammunition and explosives destined for export to the Georgian Ministry of Defense was destroyed,” prosecutors said.
EMCO said that the warehouse did belong to its company, but that it was a “blatant lie” that the weapons were bound for Georgia. EMCO said prosecutors dropped their investigation into that explosion in 2013.
Prosecutors said that two more explosions followed in 2015 at warehouses belonging state-owned arms producer VMZ-Sopot. It said some of the arms destroyed in the first 2015 blast belonged to EMCO. The company called that an “outright lie.”
Another blast took place in 2020 at a “strategic site of importance for our national security,” the prosecutor said.
The accusation from the Czech authorities that Russian agents were linked to two blasts on their soil in 2014 set off a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions in recent days. Earlier this month Sofia also announced that it had broken up a Russian spy ring.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the European Union to investigate whether private individuals were storing and trading in arms.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council, said the U.S.-ally Czech Republic had ignited a “diplomatic expulsions race” with Russia. He dismissed the Czech allegations of GRU links to the ammunition depot blasts.
“They went ahead and expelled a lot of our diplomats. What did they expect from us? That we’d just take it? I’m not even talking about the pretext, which is made up out of thin air,” he said.
On April 17, Prague announced 18 diplomats would be expelled over the scandal and Moscow retaliated by expelling 20. Prague then announced it would expel more Russian diplomats — which would mean dozens more would be asked to leave.
Dixon reported from Moscow. Rossen Bossev in Sofia, Bulgaria, contributed to his report.