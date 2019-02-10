SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian officials say they will investigate reports about a third suspect in last year’s nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England, a man who has also been allegedly involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov of the ruling GERB party told the bTV channel on Sunday that Bulgaria’s intelligence services will present evidence at a hearing soon before the parliamentary committee on homeland security,

The hearing follows a report by the investigative group Bellingcat, which says an alleged Russian GRU military intelligence agent arrived in Bulgaria in April 2015, just a few days before Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev was poisoned by an unidentified substance. Gebrev, a key executive in the country’s arms industry, survived the attack, but authorities still don’t know who poisoned him.

