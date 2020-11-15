Minchev worked as a radio journalist at Bulgarian national radio and Radio Free Europe before being appointed director-general of BTA in 2003.
In 2016, he was elected secretary-general of the News Agencies World Congress and president of the Association of Balkan News Agencies.
A passionate globetrotter, he wrote down his impressions from countries around the world in numerous books.
Minchev is survived by his wife and his son.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.