Hadzhiev said that the estimated street value of the high-grade cocaine haul was more than 45 million euros ($50 million). According to him, most of the cocaine was to be smuggled and sold in Western Europe.
Bulgaria, which lies on a drug route from the Middle East to Western Europe, has taken massive steps in the past couple of years to prevent drug trafficking.
