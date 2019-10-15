Bulgarian fans have already been sanctioned for other racist abuse in qualifying for Euro 2020 and played the match against England on Monday in a partially closed stadium.
Borissov also called for Bulgarian soccer federation president Borislav Mihailov to resign following a run of poor results, and says he ordered sports minister Krasen Kralev to terminate any relations with Mihailov until he quits.
