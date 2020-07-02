The Health Ministry asked the armed forces to dispatch a medical helicopter to help airlift people in the most serious condition to the hospital.
A local police spokesman, Capt. Marcin Pudlo said the two trucks had collided before the bus crashed into them.
Pudlo says one of the trucks had been carrying dangerous materials and caught fire. He says documents related to the cargo burned up in the flames.
