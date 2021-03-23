Here are some of the figures from Britain’s pandemic year:

— Days since Britain’s first national lockdown was declared: 365

— National lockdowns in England: 3, covering more than half of the year

— Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K.: 4,301,925

— Officially recorded COVID-19 deaths: 126,172, the highest toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world

— Amount by which U.K. deaths in 2020 exceeded the five-year average: 7.2%

— Fall in U.K. Gross Domestic Product since February 2020: 9%

— Debt as share of GDP: 97.9%, the highest level since the early 1960s

— Growth in number of people unemployed in January from a year earlier: 360,000

— Furloughed employees, the bulk of whose wages were temporarily paid by the government: 11.2 million

— Amount allocated by government to financial support for workers, business and public services: 352 billion pounds ($485 billion)

— First doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered: 27,997,976, reaching 53.2% of U.K. adults