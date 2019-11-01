The 21-year-old woman disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of Oct. 23 on the island of Koh Rong. Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.
The provincial police chief earlier said the autopsy would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Bambridge’s family.
