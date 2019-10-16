Maj. Gen. Mao Chanmathurith said one suspect was arrested Tuesday and the other two on Wednesday, and that they had confessed to raping the woman. The suspects could not be contacted for comment.
Mao identified the men as a taxi driver and two construction workers.
Cambodia has a major tourism industry, and while petty crimes against foreigners are not unusual, major violent crimes against them are rare.
