The state news agency SANA also reported the bombing, for which no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Syrian Kurdish fighters this week completed their withdrawal from a stretch of territory along the Turkey-Syrian border where Ankara launched its incursion into Syria this month. The stretch lies between the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

That pullback, allowing Turkish-backed forces to take over, was part of an agreement Turkey made with the United States.

