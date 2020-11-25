The vehicle carried two slogans: “You damned children- and old people-murderers” and “Stop the globalization politics” — written on the car in large white letters.
The Reuters news agency cited a witness describing the driver as crashing into the gate, but Berlin authorities did not immediately confirm that.
“We are establishing if the driver drove against (the gate),” Berlin police tweeted. “He has been taken into custody.”
Merkel was scheduled to meet with state premiers on Wednesday to discuss extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Restrictions imposed amid the pandemic prompted large protests across German cities in recent months.
The chancellor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.