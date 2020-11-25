The vehicle carried two slogans: “You damned children- and old people-murderers” and “Stop the globalization politics” — written on the car in large white letters.
Authorities did not immediately comment on the driver’s potential motive.
Merkel was scheduled to meet with state premiers on Wednesday to discuss extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Restrictions imposed amid the pandemic prompted large protests across German cities in recent months.
In an emailed statement, a government spokesman said “at no point was there any danger to the chancellor, the cabinet and workers inside the chancellery.”