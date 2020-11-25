BERLIN — A car crashed into the gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government office in Berlin on Wednesday, causing minor damage and prompting an investigation into whether the driver deliberately steered the vehicle toward the security cordon. He was taken into police custody.

Police did not report any injuries but the German news agency dpa said at least one person was treated in an ambulance following the incident.

The vehicle carried two slogans: “You damned children- and old people-murderers” and “Stop the globalization politics” — written on the car in large white letters.

Authorities did not immediately comment on the driver’s potential motive.

Merkel was scheduled to meet with state premiers on Wednesday to discuss extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Restrictions imposed amid the pandemic prompted large protests across German cities in recent months.

In an emailed statement, a government spokesman said “at no point was there any danger to the chancellor, the cabinet and workers inside the chancellery.”