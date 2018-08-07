BERLIN — Swiss police say a transporter carrying cars has caught fire and burned out in an Alpine road tunnel. No one was injured, but the blaze caused the closure of a major north-south route.

Police in Ticino canton (state) said the truck-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning in the Piottino tunnel on the A2 highway. The vehicle and the seven cars it was carrying burned out.

The highway was closed. Swiss media reported that the Gotthard road tunnel a few kilometers away, a major north-south artery through the Alps, also was temporarily closed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.