CARDIFF, Wales — Cardiff says it will appeal to sport’s highest court against FIFA’s ruling that the club should pay 6 million euros ($6.5 million) to Nantes as a first installment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine striker died in an airplane crash near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21 before playing a game for the Welsh soccer club. Sala was traveling to Cardiff from Nantes to complete the 15 million-pound (about $20 million) transfer that the clubs had agreed to two days earlier.