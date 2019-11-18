Prosecutors are charging Torra with failing to comply with orders from the country’s electoral board to remove yellow ribbon symbols from the regional government’s headquarters in Barcelona before the April 28 national election. The ribbons are how Catalan separatists show support for the movement’s leaders, nine of whom have received prison sentences for their role in a failed secession bid in 2017.
The board said the ribbons were “tools of political propaganda” that violated campaign laws.
