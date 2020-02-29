Perpignan lies about 200 kilometers (120 miles) by road from the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Holding the event in French territory allowed former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont to attend, too. The European Parliament member is a fugitive from Spain after declaring Catalan independence in 2017.
Puigdemont’s political alliance, Together for Catalonia, will be competing for votes with other separatist parties in an upcoming regional election in Catalonia. No date has been set for the ballot.
The current Catalan president, Quim Torra, and other senior figures in the independence movement joined the event.
Organizers hoped to draw some 70,000 people. Hundreds of buses set out from Catalonia for the rally.
Spain’s constitution states that the country is indivisible, and the national government in Madrid has refused to countenance independence for Catalonia. Like other Spanish regions, Catalonia already has a large degree of financial, administrative and legislative autonomy.
Polls show residents in the Spanish region of 7.5 million people are roughly evenly divided over the question of independence.
