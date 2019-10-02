Hurricanes the size of Lorenzo are rare so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

Lorenzo is producing huge swells across the North Atlantic as it moves northeast toward Ireland the United Kingdom and weakens to Category 1.

Azores Civil Protection Agency chief Carlos Neves says two homes were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

AD

Around 250,000 people live on the nine volcanic islands.

The Portuguese weather agency reported gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph) — lower than forecast as Lorenzo lost power over cooler water.

AD

Authorities in the archipelago placed seven islands on red alert as Lorenzo approached. School classes were canceled and government offices were closed as people were told to remain indoors Wednesday.

Azores airline SATA canceled all flights to the archipelago, and some islands closed their ports.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD