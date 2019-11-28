Tilburg University scientists wrote in Oxford’s Journal of Environmental Law that free-ranging domestic cats “impact biodiversity through predation, disturbance, competition, disease and hybridization,” and added that the predatory impact is worse than often assumed.
They argued that EU laws and directives could effectively force owners to keep them indoors or on a leash outdoors.
