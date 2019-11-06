Gianotti, 59, headed a key CERN experiment between 2009 and 2013, when the center’s 27-kilometer (17-mile) circumference Large Hadron Collider helped confirm the subatomic Higgs boson seven years ago.

CERN has some big long-term projects like a high-luminosity LHC that will vastly increase the potential for scientific discoveries starting in 2026, and a multibillion-euro (dollar) project to build a 100-kilometer circumference “Future Circular Collider” that could start operating in 2040.

