“This probable Saxon date places him in a dramatic part of Cerne history,” states the National Trust report, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. “Nearby Cerne Abbey was founded in 987 A.D. and some sources think the abbey was set up to convert the locals from the worship of an early Anglo Saxon god known as ‘Heil’ or ‘Helith.’ The early part of our date range does invite the question, was the giant originally a depiction of that god?”