Rey had left the weekly editorial meeting a little early to go downstairs for a smoke when the gunmen came in the door, calling her by her pen name, Coco, and ordering her to take them to the Charlie Hebdo offices. She walked upstairs between the two men armed with assault rifles.
Only at the moment when Rey described leading them accidentally to the wrong floor of the building did she falter, crouching down in the courtroom and holding her arms over her head in a replay of her reaction as the gunmen realized her mistake.
Saïd and Chérif Kouachi targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. They opened fire on the group seated around the offices as soon as they entered, but told Rey they were sparing her life as a woman.
“This is something I will live with the rest of my life. I felt so powerless, felt so guilty,” she said.
Now, she said, “I expect justice to be done here. It is the law of men that rules, and not the law of God, as the terrorists would have it.”
The day the trial opened, last week, Charlie Hebdo reprinted the caricatures.
