The trial was hugely symbolic for France. The two brothers who killed 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper office in Paris were killed on that day in January 2015. But the defendants were accused of criminal conspiracy or terrorist complicity in that operation or a related attack on a kosher supermarket the next day.
Charlie Hebdo marked the start of the trial in September by republishing cartoons of the prophet Muhammad, and France suffered three separate terrorist attacks since then, including the gruesome beheading of a public school teacher in the Paris suburbs who had shown his students those caricatures.
