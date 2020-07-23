Judge Jorge Dahm Oyarzún, who presided over the proceedings against Zepeda, said in an email to The Associated Press that he had lifted the house arrest order and instructed police to allow Intepol officers to transfer the defendant to the airport.
Zepeda was to be turned over to French officials Thursday on a plane bound for Paris.
Kurosaki disappeared in the early hours of Dec. 5, 2016, from her apartment in France. Zepeda returned to Chile before her disappearance was investigated.
During court proceedings in Chile, Zepeda acknowledged that he had visited Kurosaki at her apartment on the night she disappeared, even though their romantic relationship had ended. He said they had consensual sex.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.