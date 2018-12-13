The gunman was still at large and the stalls were still shuttered two days after a deadly attack on one of Europe’s largest Christmas markets.

One more victim succumbed to injuries Thursday, bringing the death toll to three, while 13 others were wounded.

More than 700 officers were engaged in the manhunt for the suspect, identified by French authorities as Cherif Chekatt, 29, a French citizen and resident of the Strasbourg area with a long criminal record.

The search extended from eastern France into Germany, and heightened security checks at the border resulted in long lines for those traveling between the two countries.

In a political climate defined by social unrest — and an ongoing protest over the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron — the Strasbourg attack came as a shock, a reminder of the terrorist violence France has faced in recent years and a threat that has hardly vanished, even as attacks have decreased in frequency.

“The terrorist threat is still at the core of our nation’s life,” Macron said in comments reported by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

On Thursday, an uneasy quiet shrouded this Franco-German city known for its holiday bustle and seasonal cheer.

For some here, what happened Tuesday night was almost inevitable. It was only a matter of time, they said, before Strasbourg experienced the kind of violence that had erupted elsewhere in France since 2015 — large-scale attacks in Paris and Nice, and smaller-scale ones in towns such as Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, where a self-proclaimed Islamic State sympathizer slit the throat of a village priest in July 2016.

“I was speaking just the other day with a shopkeeper,” said Élisabeth Kneib, 55, who moved to Strasbourg two years ago. She was standing at a makeshift memorial on the Rue des Orfevres, one of the sites of the attack. “We were saying that, in a way, we were almost waiting for something.”

[France declares Strasbourg shooting an act of terrorism]

The same Christmas market was the target of at least two foiled attacks, by al-Qaeda-linked operatives in 2000 and Islamic State affiliates in 2016.



Police search for the suspect in the Neudorf neighborhood of Strasbourg on Thursday. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The surrounding region, Alsace, is home to a high number of those on the “Fichier S” list, a government database of individuals who ostensibly pose a threat to national security.

Paris Prosecutor Rémy Heitz, whose office oversees terrorism investigations nationwide, confirmed that Chekatt was on that list. He also noted that the suspect had 27 criminal convictions in France, Germany and Switzerland.

In total, there are about 25,000 names on Fichier S. The names are reviewed and updated annually, and individuals are not informed that they are on the list. Although any number of political activities can land a person on the Fichier S, in recent years it has come to be understood as a dossier of potential terrorists.

A senior German official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said Chekatt had “apparently self-radicalized in 2011 during prison time in France.” The official did not know why Chekatt had been in prison at the time.

Chekatt also had been in German custody in 2016 in the city of Konstanz and in Freiburg prison until February 2017, both times because of theft, the official said. Chekatt was subsequently extradited to France.

French authorities have long vowed to overhaul prisons as part of efforts to combat extremism among inmates. A significant number of those behind recent attacks are thought to have been radicalized in French prisons.

“No one has a magic formula for ‘deradicalization,’ as if you might uninstall dangerous software,” French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said in February. “But in France and elsewhere, there are good approaches to prevention and disengagement.”

The government has urged the creation of segregated spaces in prisons for “radicalized” inmates.

A further problem, security analysts said, is that little can be done to stop individuals from carrying out small-scale, low-budget attacks such as the Strasbourg shooting.

In March, a lone gunman, a 25-year French national of Moroccan descent, killed four people, including a police officer, in a supermarket hostage standoff in southwestern France.

“There’s a feeling of inevitability,” said François Heisbourg, a former presidential adviser on national security and president of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

On Wednesday, Interior Ministry official Laurent Nunez said police had gone to Chekatt’s Strasbourg home on the morning of the attack to arrest him in an attempted-murder case. He was not there. A search yielded a grenade, a rifle, ammunition and knives.

Hours later, Chekatt allegedly opened fire on the Christmas market.

Souad Mekhennet in Washington contributed to this report.

