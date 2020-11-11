Warsaw police reported a number of arrests and also said some injured police were hospitalized.
Warsaw authorities had banned the march, which a court also declared illegal, citing the ban on gatherings of over five people intended to stop the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.
The march came at a time when thousands of Poles have been holding daily nationwide protests against the right-wing government that backed the tightening of an already strict abortion law last month. The protesters are also demanding more rights for LGBT people and want the government to resign.
Organized by far-right groups, massive Independence Day marches have often led to clashes with leftwing groups and the police.
The Nov. 11 national holiday marks Poland’s regaining of sovereignty after World War I. The government promotes the event.
Other Independence Day observances on Wednesday included President Andrzej Duda and other leaders attending a Catholic Mass in Warsaw and a ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
