With chants and banners saying “We are Rebelling in Order to Live,” the group blocked a major street in downtown Warsaw holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried them to the side to clear the way.
Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, water in many of its rivers and lakes is below the required quality standards.
