In extracts from the interview released by Die Zeit on Wednesday, Hallam is quoted describing the Holocaust as “just another (expletive) in human history.”
The comments drew a swift rebuke from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the co-leader of Germany’s environmentalist Green Party Robert Habeck.
It was also condemned by the German and British branches of Extinction Rebellion.
