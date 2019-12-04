The group says it wants the “climate and ecological emergency” put at the top of the agenda of the Dec. 12 election.

Some activists dressed as bees to call attention to the decline in the bee population.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the campaign bus is electric and is a “fairly environmentally friendly form of transport.”

She said she recognizes that the climate emergency is an important election issue in the election.

