Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser has offered to meet with representatives of the group and said the company takes the activists’ concerns seriously.

Kaeser also said on Twitter last month that he would “diligently look into the matter.”

Siemens has put in an offer to supply signaling systems for the mine.

Australia, which is currently battling massive wildfires following months of drought and above-average temperatures, is one of the world’s biggest coal exporters.