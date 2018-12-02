Demonstrators take part in a climate demonstration in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Thousands of people are marching in Berlin and Cologne to demand that Germany make a quick exit from coal-fired energy, a day before a U.N. climate summit opens in neighboring Poland. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

KATOWICE, Poland — Negotiators from around the world are meeting in Poland for talks on curbing climate change, three years after sealing a landmark deal in Paris that set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Envoys gathered Sunday in the southern city of Katowice, a day earlier than originally planned, for the U.N. meeting that runs until Dec. 14.

Ministers and some heads of government are to join Monday, when host Poland will push for a joint declaration on ensuring a “just transition” for fossil fuel industries facing closure as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The meeting received a boost over the weekend, after 19 major economies at the G-20 summit affirmed their commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The only holdout was the United States.

