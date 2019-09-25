DOHA, Qatar — Sebastian Coe has been re-elected to lead track and field’s governing body for another four years.

Ahead of the world championships opening Friday in Doha, Coe was unopposed at the IAAF congress in Qatar to continue in the presidency he first assumed in 2015.

A double Olympic 1,500-meter champion who organized the 2012 London Olympics, Coe has overseen Russia being suspended from the IAAF. It was one of the toughest sporting sanctions by a sports body against the country for corruption and systematic doping.